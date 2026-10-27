A couple from the Drohobych region sold drugs in juice cartons and dish sponges

Prosecutors from the Halych District Prosecutor’s Office in Lviv have filed an indictment with the court against a 26-year-old man and his 20--year-old live-in partner from the Drohobych region, who are accused of the illegal acquisition, possession, and distribution of particularly dangerous psychotropic substances on a particularly large scale.

The couple rented an apartment in the Lychakivsky district of Lviv, from where they sold the prohibited substances via so-called “stashes” and mail shipments throughout Ukraine.

Investigators documented instances where the defendants placed the psychotropic substance “spice” in a juice carton under a tree and attempted to send it via a postal kiosk, hiding it inside a dishwashing sponge. During searches of the residence, law enforcement officers seized amphetamine, mephedrone, ecstasy, psilocybin mushrooms, “spice,” and cannabis. The pretrial investigation was conducted by officers of the Lviv District Police Department No. 1.

Source: Lviv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

In Kyiv, a 39-year-old woman was detained for hiding psychotropic substances in children’s toy sets and office supplies in order to mail them to customers.

As a reminder, a 26-year-old man serving a sentence at a correctional facility near Kharkiv attempted to smuggle cannabis and the psychotropic substance PVP onto the facility’s premises.

Prosecutors from the Stryi District Prosecutor’s Office filed an indictment with the court against a 39-year-old resident of Novy Rozdol, who is accused of acquiring and possessing narcotics and psychotropic substances in particularly large quantities. According to the case file, the total weight of the seized substances exceeds 1.2 kg.

The Sumy District Prosecutor’s Office has filed an indictment with the court against a 29-year-old resident of the regional capital, who is suspected of preparing to distribute narcotics and psychotropic substances in exceptionally large quantities.

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