During the established ceasefire, the bodies of deceased military personnel and civilians were removed from the municipal morgue in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region and surrounding areas. Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament’s Commissioner for Human Rights, announced this at a press conference.

According to the ombudsman, in accordance with agreements reached with the Russian side, the bodies of the deceased whose relatives reside in territory controlled by Ukraine will be returned to Ukraine as part of monthly repatriation efforts. Also, as part of humanitarian procedures, the civilian population was previously evacuated—more than 750 residents of Oleshky were transported by a humanitarian convoy, some of whom arrived in Ukraine via Belarus.

Source: RBC-Ukraine.

As a reminder, Melania Trump reacted to the successful evacuation of Oleshky residents.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported on October 30 that all residents of Oleshky who wished to leave for territory controlled by Ukraine were able to take advantage of the evacuation, and humanitarian aid was delivered to those who remained.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces ensured a ceasefire in the Kherson region to carry out the humanitarian mission in Oleshky. However, the Russian military took advantage of this lull to fortify their own positions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on November 2.





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