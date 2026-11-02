More than 3,000 Ukrainian veterans—both men and women—who have completely or partially lost their sight while defending Ukraine will receive targeted financial assistance of up to 95,000 UAH.

The funds are intended for the purchase of household appliances and specialized devices to assist with daily life. The payment will be a one-time disbursement.

The funds will be disbursed by November 1, 2027, and must be used by December 1, 2027.

The program is being implemented in partnership with the Ukrainian Red Cross Society. According to Serhiy Koretskyi, the government, together with its partners, is also seeking additional funding to expand support for veterans.

Source: Serhiy Koretskyi

Marchenko stated that no delays in payments to military personnel are expected by the end of the year.

Ukrzaliznytsia explained the payments to management in light of cuts to personnel expenses.

Heating season subsidies for 2026–2027: to whom the Pension Fund of Ukraine will automatically transfer payments.

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