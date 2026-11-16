During his visit to the Superhumans center in Lviv, Prince Harry spoke with Kostyantyn Vlasenko—the world’s first soldier to be evacuated by drone after 490 days on the front lines.

The soldier survived severe injuries but continued to carry out combat missions. Prince Harry was impressed by his resilience and called him the embodiment of Ukrainian strength.

Source: 10th Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Britain’s Prince Harry made an unannounced visit to Lviv, Ukraine, where he met with wounded war veterans at a rehabilitation clinic. According to a source, during his conversation with the soldiers, he said that they would win the war.

During his fourth visit to Ukraine, Prince Harry of the United Kingdom spoke on November 15 at a rehabilitation conference in Lviv and expressed his conviction that Ukrainians will prevail in the war and build a successful nation.

On November 15, Prince Harry of the United Kingdom arrived in Lviv for the All-Ukrainian Invictus Games to personally support Ukrainian servicemembers and veterans during the wheelchair rugby competition.

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