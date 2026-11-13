Over the course of three days, the Starlink terminals used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces gradually lost their ability to operate while moving at speeds exceeding 161 km/h. According to Axios, amid these restrictions, the percentage of unfulfilled combat missions by Ukrainian forces initially stood at 10%, rose to 50% the following day, and reached 100% on the third day.

In Ukraine, it was the military Starshield satellite communication terminals—not the civilian Starlink ones—that stopped working. Following Zelenskyy’s announcement of new restrictions on military Starlink use, U.S. senators and top EU officials reacted to the situation. Meanwhile, the media received the first official response from SpaceX, owned by Donald Trump’s friend and billionaire Elon Musk. SpaceX succinctly stated that it had taken no action to restrict communication terminals for the Ukrainian military. Meanwhile, for the second day in a row, the Pentagon—which oversees Starshield—has remained silent on the incident, as has Musk, while Ukrainian officials claim this is pressure from the White House to force concessions in peace negotiations.

The media has compiled public statements regarding the new Starlink restriction, which came to light on the morning of November 12. It turned out that SpaceX’s only reaction was a response from the company, as reported by Axios journalist Thomas Novelly: it is unclear whether this was a press release or information from a private conversation. Novelly wrote on the social media platform X: the company assured him that it had not implemented any restrictions.

Meanwhile, the Axios article cited information from the Ukrainian military regarding the gradual deterioration of connectivity for Starshield military terminals. According to the military, the problems are the same as during previous restrictions—the terminals stop working if they are moving at speeds exceeding 161 km/h. The problems escalated gradually, not instantly: initially, 10% of combat missions failed, and by the third day, 100% had failed.

The media cited a comment from Denys Senik, Ukraine’s chargé d’affaires in the U.S. According to the American official, there have been no official explanations from the Pentagon or SpaceX regarding what is happening with the Starshield terminals used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Axios reported on this.

Ukraine is creating its own Starlink: how OBRIA will work and how much the satellite network will cost.

Zelenskyy stated that Starlink’s speed in Ukraine remains limited.

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