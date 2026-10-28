The Rada limited the duration of searches without a court order in the first reading

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine approved in principle Bill No. 15488-3 on amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, which regulates the procedure for conducting urgent searches without prior authorization from an investigating judge.

A total of 265 members of parliament voted in favor of the decision.

The bill establishes a clear 72-hour deadline within which investigators must apply to the court and prove the legality of their actions when entering a person’s residence or other property. If the court refuses to approve the search, all seized items and documents must be returned to the owner, and the court’s decision may be appealed. The bill also provides for the right of interested parties to participate in the court’s consideration of the motion, and amends the procedure for registering reports in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations and for initiating criminal proceedings exclusively on the basis of confirmed facts. The aim of the initiative is to strengthen guarantees of the inviolability of the home and to bring the provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure into line with the practice of the European Court of Human Rights and Article 8 of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights.

Source: Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

As a reminder, members of parliament did not support the proposal to cap monthly salaries for civil servants at 80,000 UAH. The Verkhovna Rada rejected Amendment No. 1003 to the 2027 state budget bill during a session on Wednesday, October 28.

The Verkhovna Rada approved the 2027 state budget bill in its first reading.

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada’s Budget Committee supported a pay raise for military personnel.

The Rada’s Budget Committee also supported a bill on the military levy.

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