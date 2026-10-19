Russians struck 28 substations and other energy facilities in Ukraine — Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that during the latest wave of Russian attacks, 28 substations and other critical energy infrastructure facilities were targeted.

“I held a conference call to discuss the situation in Ukraine’s regions following the latest wave of Russian attacks. Unfortunately, 28 substations and other critical energy facilities were damaged. Restoration work is underway everywhere, and power is gradually being restored to the people. I am grateful to every repair crew and to all the employees of the energy companies,” Zelenskyy said.

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The head of state announced this on Facebook.

Stricter power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine on October 17.

Due to the aftermath of Russian shelling on October 16, emergency power outages were implemented in several regions of Ukraine.

On the evening of October 16, Russian terrorist forces attacked the main power grid in the Rivne region. As a result, a large number of people in Rivne and the surrounding region lost power.

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