Russian shelling damaged the production facilities of the Harvest clothing brand

Russian shelling on the night of October 19 damaged the production facilities of the Ukrainian clothing and accessories brand Harvest Clothing. During the attack, company employees were in shelters, so none of the staff were injured.

For security reasons, the company is refraining from releasing photos or details regarding the exact location and time of the strike. The team is currently working to restore production processes and assures customers that all orders will be fulfilled and delivered as usual and within the standard timeframes.

Source: Official statement by Harvest Clothing on Facebook.

During a nighttime ballistic attack on the capital on the night of October 19, Russian forces damaged the building of the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities (NKREKP).

The Cosmo Multimall shopping center in Kyiv sustained extensive damage as a result of the Russian attack on the night of October 19. In the released footage, the building appears to be destroyed.

It should be noted that in Kyiv, the routes of four trolleybus lines were rerouted due to the shelling.

Once again, the U.S. failed to warn Ukraine about the Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

Kyiv will increase the number of buses due to damage to the metro infrastructure.

As a reminder, following the Russian Federation’s attack on Kyiv, an above-ground metro station and tracks were damaged, and there were casualties.

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