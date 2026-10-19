In Rivne, a warehouse belonging to one of the country’s largest pharmaceutical distributors—the company “BaDM”—was damaged as a result of a Russian attack.

The facility, which covered an area of 2,370 square meters and had been operating in the city since 2012, was hit. No employees or civilians were injured as a result of the shelling.

This is not the first instance of targeted attacks by Russia on the company’s pharmaceutical infrastructure. In particular, a BaDM warehouse in Rivne was attacked on September 14, and as a result of a nighttime shelling on December 6, 2025, its 43,000-square-meter distribution center was completely destroyed.

Source: “Ekonomichna Pravda.”

Russian shelling on the night of October 19 damaged the production facilities of the Ukrainian clothing and accessories brand Harvest Clothing. During the attack, company employees were in shelters, so no staff members were injured.

The Cosmo Multimall shopping center in Kyiv suffered extensive damage as a result of a Russian attack on the night of October 19. In the released footage, the facility appears to be destroyed.

We should add that in Kyiv, the routes of four trolleybus lines were rerouted due to the shelling.

Once again, the U.S. failed to warn Ukraine about the Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

Kyiv will increase the number of buses due to damage to the metro infrastructure.

As a reminder, following the Russian Federation’s attack on Kyiv, an above-ground metro station and tracks were damaged, and there were casualties.

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