The Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) called the new video recordings released by former Prosecutor General Kravchenko an attempt to pressure the investigation

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office denied that criminal cases had been seized during the September searches at the Office of the Prosecutor General and characterized the recordings released by former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko as an attempt to influence the investigation into the“Carthage-2.”

“Everything we see in the media today and in the coming days, we view as an attempt to influence the NABU and SAPO investigations into the activities of the criminal group exposed as part of Operation ‘Carthage-2,’ which, according to the investigation, top officials from the Office of the Prosecutor General, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), and the National Police were involved,” the agency’s press service stated.

Earlier, Kravchenko published a video containing excerpts from conversations allegedly involving the wife of SAPO head Oleksandr Klymenko and attorney Natalia Redich, claiming that NABU detectives had seized materials related to this case during searches at the Office of the Prosecutor General, while the prosecutor’s office emphasized that no documents were taken at that time and that the investigation into the case is ongoing.

Source: a comment from the SAPO press service to the “Suspilne” TV channel.

Former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko published audio recordings of conversations which, he claims, may indicate concern among the inner circle of SAPO head Oleksandr Klymenko regarding the materials of criminal proceedings. This refers to events following the NABU searches at the Office of the Prosecutor General on September 4, 2026.

Earlier, former Prosecutor General Kravchenko stated that he was being followed in Austria: among those involved were the heads of NABU and the SAP.

As a reminder, former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko registered his primary residence in Vienna after leaving Ukraine.

It is also known that Ruslan Kravchenko declared 1.36 million hryvnias in salary for the partial year of 2026, while his wife Oleksandra’s income exceeded 5.4 million hryvnias. Information about the couple’s assets, income, and savings is contained in the declaration submitted after his resignation.

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