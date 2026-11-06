The SBU exposed a Russian agent who blew up the car of a Dnipro City Council official

The Counterintelligence Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian agent who had been on the run from justice for more than a year and a half following a terrorist attack in Dnipro that resulted in one fatality. The detainee has been charged with committing a terrorist act.

According to the investigation, the suspect is a local draft dodger who was recruited by Russian intelligence services.

In April 2025, acting on orders from the Russian Federation, he detonated a car belonging to the head of the Left Bank Administration of the Dnipro City Council. As a result of the explosion of a homemade device, the official sustained severe injuries and later died in the hospital.

After completing the mission assigned by his Russian handlers, the agent went into hiding in the regional capital. SBU counterintelligence officers located him and detained him.

The investigation revealed that the man had been recruited through an acquaintance living in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk Oblast.

Subsequently, the suspect received a mission from Russian intelligence services to assassinate a Ukrainian official who lived in a neighboring building.

To prepare for the crime, the suspect set up hidden video surveillance from the balcony of his apartment. Using a video recorder, he monitored the future victim’s car and tried to determine the approximate time she would leave her home.

Later, the agent received coordinates from Russia for a hideout, from which he retrieved a homemade explosive device.

On the eve of the attack, the suspect prepared an explosive device based on plastic explosive and equipped it with a motion sensor. The device was then secured under the driver’s seat of the car.

During searches, investigators seized a dashcam and two smartphones from the suspect, which he had used alternately to communicate with a representative of the Russian special services.

SBU investigators informed the man that he was suspected of violating Part 3 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—a terrorist act resulting in the death of a person.

The penalty under this article provides for life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The issue of imposing a preventive measure in the form of pretrial detention on the detainee is currently being decided.

This was reported by the SBU press service on Telegram.

Earlier, the Counterintelligence Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian agent in the Kyiv region who, on behalf of the FSB, was gathering intelligence to target local energy facilities. The suspect turned out to be a driver for a logistics company who was also tracking the locations of the Defense Forces’ repair bases.

The SBU’s Counterintelligence Directorate detained a man in the Khmelnytskyi region who is suspected of passing on the coordinates of military units, defense enterprises, and postal terminals to Russian intelligence services.

The Military Counterintelligence Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with the State Bureau of Investigation, exposed a military serviceman recruited by the FSB who was passing on the coordinates of Ukrainian military facilities on the southern front to Russia. To conceal his communications with the Russian intelligence service, the agent changed 77 phone numbers and used 18 smartphones.

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