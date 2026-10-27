The Verkhovna Rada plans to consider Bill No. 10242, which provides for up to eight years in prison for using data from state registries during martial law. Vitaliy Shabunin, chairman of the board of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, stated that these provisions could pose a threat to investigative journalists who expose the illegal enrichment of officials.

“Instead of the anti-corruption laws for which the EU is providing Ukraine with funding, Zelenskyy’s deputies want to vote tomorrow to imprison journalists who write about their wealth,” he noted.

According to Shabunin, Bill No. 10242 (authored by MP Mamka, formerly of the Opposition Platform—For Life party) provides for up to 8 years in prison for “copying” data from state registries during martial law.

“It is precisely from these registries that journalists learn about the luxury apartments owned by officials’ relatives, MPs’ trips to Russia, and wealth that cannot be earned on a lawmaker’s salary. A journalist can be made an ‘accomplice,’ and their source—a criminal. Eight years is already a serious crime, meaning wiretapping and surveillance of both the journalist and the source,” adds Shabunin.

He points out that the Verkhovna Rada has already rejected this bill twice.

“And now they’re pushing it for the third time. Meanwhile, Zelenskyy’s deputies aren’t voting on the anti-corruption laws on which EU funds depend. In just one session week in October, Ukraine lost out on 650 million euros. That amount could buy 100,000 ‘Shahed’ interceptors. It’s easier for Zelenskyy’s lawmakers to imprison those who expose their wealth than to vote for funds to ensure Ukraine’s survival. We’ll publish the names of everyone who votes ‘yes,’” the CPC chairman concludes.

Prior to this, the Rada extended the deadlines for issuing permits for foreigners serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Verkhovna Rada has also begun reviewing the 2027 budget, which includes 5,236 amendments.

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada’s Budget Committee supported a pay raise for military personnel.

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