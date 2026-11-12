How Much Does Chicken Cost in Ukraine: Current Prices as of November 12

The average price of chicken breast in Ukraine is 239 UAH/kg, thighs — 127.67 UAH/kg, drumsticks — 96.50 UAH/kg, and whole chickens — 117.50 UAH/kg.

Prices vary among supermarkets. Specifically, fillets cost 264.89 UAH/kg at ATB, 229 UAH at Silpo and Novus. Chicken thighs range from 109 UAH/kg at Novus to 178.45 UAH/kg at ATB.

In October, the prices of fillets and thighs rose on average, drumsticks became slightly cheaper, and whole chickens increased in price.

Source: Ministry of Finance

Wholesale prices for onions in Ukraine rose by an average of 12% over the week. Farmers are currently selling the vegetable for 10–16 UAH per kilogram.

Meanwhile, greenhouse cucumbers have become significantly more expensive in Ukraine.

Prices for greenhouse tomatoes continue to rise in Ukraine. Currently, sellers are offering the vegetables for 50–75 UAH per kilogram, which is on average 14% more expensive than at the end of last week.

Read us on