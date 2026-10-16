A court has officially declared journalist and soldier Samuil Proskuryakov deceased; he went missing while on a combat mission in the Kherson region on October 15, 2022. For four years, there had been no information about his fate.

According to her, the court issued its ruling on October 14, on the eve of the fourth anniversary of her husband’s disappearance.

Samuil Proskuryakov was born in 1993 in Kryvyi Rih into a large family of a Protestant pastor. He studied cultural studies at the Mykhailo Dragomanov National Pedagogical University and researched the role of protest and rebellion in culture.

Proskuryakov participated in the Revolution of Dignity. During the clashes on Hrushevsky Street in Kyiv, he was wounded by a gas grenade explosion. Afterward, he worked as a journalist, covering human rights and social issues, among other topics. He contributed to the UNN news agency and the publications “Zaborona” and “Babel.”

In 2020, the journalist was nominated for the “Honor of the Profession” award in the “Best Journalism” category for his piece “Klementina and the Botany Guy,” published on “Zaborona.”

After Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022, Proskuryakov joined the 128th Separate Transcarpathian Mountain Assault Brigade. He carried out combat missions in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions, and later his unit was deployed in an offensive operation in the Kherson region.

On October 15, 2022, the soldier went missing while carrying out a combat mission.

This was reported on Thursday, October 15, by the journalist’s wife, Diana Kovalyova.

A man was killed and others were wounded in the Kyiv region as a result of a Russian strike.

The family of the deceased soldier won a court ruling awarding them 15 million hryvnias.

Marchenko stated that no delays in payments to military personnel are expected by the end of the year.

Ukrzaliznytsia explained the payments to management in light of cuts to personnel costs.

Heating season subsidies for 2026–2027: the Pension Fund of Ukraine will automatically transfer payments to eligible recipients.



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