Fuel Prices in Ukraine on October 30: Autogas Prices Have Risen

Between September 30 and October 30, 2026, autogas saw the sharpest price increase in Ukraine—by 11–14.40 UAH/liter. Diesel fuel prices rose by 4.91 to 9 UAH/liter over the month, while A-95 gasoline did not increase in price at all gas station chains.

As of October 30, the average price of A-95 gasoline at the chains listed is about 90.91 UAH/liter, and diesel fuel is 104.98 UAH/liter.

Ukraine’s largest gas station chains have updated their fuel prices. Compared to the previous day, five chains raised their prices for autogas. The largest increase was recorded at UPG gas stations—by 2 UAH per liter.

At Socar, WOG, KLO, and “BRSM-Nafta” gas stations, autogas prices rose by 1 UAH/liter.

Current fuel prices include:

A-95 gasoline: the highest price is at Socar—95.90 UAH/liter.

Regular diesel: the highest price is at Socar—108 UAH/liter.

Premium diesel: also the most expensive at Socar—111 UAH/liter.

Autogas: the highest price is at OKKO and WOG—59.90 UAH/liter.

Cheapest autogas: at the “BRSM-Nafta” network — 53.99 UAH/L.

From September 30 to October 30, autogas prices rose by 11–14.40 UAH/liter, depending on the gas station chain. The largest increase was recorded at OKKO: the price rose from 45.50 to 59.90 UAH/L, or by 14.40 UAH/L.

At WOG, autogas also rose in price by 14.40 UAH/liter, and at Socar—by 14 UAH/liter.

Changes at other chains were as follows:

KLO, “Ukrnafta,” and UPG—a price increase of 13 UAH/liter;

“BRSM-Nafta”—an increase of 11.50 UAH/liter.

Diesel fuel prices rose by 4.91–9 UAH/liter over the month. The largest increase was recorded at OKKO and WOG—from 99.90 to 106.90 UAH/liter, or 7 UAH/liter.

At KLO, diesel prices rose by 6.60 UAH/liter. At UPG, “Ukrnafta,” and Socar, the price increased by 5 UAH/liter, and at “BRSM-Nafta”—by 4.91 UAH/liter.

Changes in the price of A-95 gasoline were more moderate. During the period from September 30 to October 30:

at KLO and BRSM-Nafta, gasoline prices rose by 2 UAH/liter;

at UPG—by 1 UAH/liter;

at Socar—by 1 UAH/liter;

at OKKO and WOG gas stations, the price remained unchanged at 92.90 UAH/liter;

at “Ukrnafta,” the price also remained unchanged at 88.90 UAH/liter.

Ukraine is heavily dependent on imported petroleum products, so prices at Ukrainian gas stations depend primarily on the situation on the European market.

The final price of fuel is also influenced by purchase prices, logistics, exchange rates, inventory levels, and demand. An additional factor is Russian strikes on port infrastructure: as a result, some maritime shipments must be rerouted via land, which increases delivery costs.

Russian strikes on fuel infrastructure pose additional risks to the market. According to Der Spiegel, more than 200 Ukrainian gas stations have been attacked since April.

Major chains are restoring damaged stations, so the attacks have not yet caused a nationwide fuel shortage.

“There are two main objectives behind this—to sow terror and break the spirit of resistance among ordinary people, and the second is propaganda,” explained Serhiy Kuyun.

Experts do not currently consider the situation a fuel crisis. According to their estimates, there is enough fuel on the market, although local supply problems may arise, primarily in frontline regions.

“A crisis is when there is a shortage of petroleum products and nowhere to get them. Currently, there are certain supply issues in frontline regions, but these problems can be resolved,” noted Hennadiy Ryabtsev.

The average price of A-95 gasoline at Ukraine’s largest gas station chains was approximately 90.91 UAH per liter, while diesel fuel averaged 104.98 UAH. As of October 29, 2026, gas station chains updated their fuel prices.

On October 28, 2026, Ukrainian gas station chains adjusted their fuel prices; in particular, diesel and autogas became more expensive. The average price of A-95 gasoline at the chains listed is about 90.91 UAH per liter, while diesel costs 104.86 UAH per liter.

Changes in the dollar exchange rate may affect the prices of a number of products in Ukrainian stores. Goods that Ukraine imports or produces from foreign raw materials are most at risk of becoming more expensive.

Ukraine has seen a rise in wholesale prices for domestically grown tomatoes. At the capital’s wholesale market, red, pink, and field tomatoes have become more expensive.

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