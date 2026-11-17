Tsutsikiridze denied meeting with SBU General Duka regarding Khimprom's crypto wallets
Acting Head of the National Police Maksym Tsutsikiridze stated that in July 2026, he did not meet with SBU Major General Serhiy Duka to discuss unlocking the U420 network’s crypto wallets, which is linked to the “Khimprom” drug cartel.
According to investigators, following a police operation in April, the crypto wallets of the stores—containing approximately $2.4 million—were frozen.
A “Khimprom” representative, Andriy Osipov, allegedly asked Duka to negotiate with “Max” to lift the freeze. Investigators believe that “Max” refers specifically to Tsutsikiridze.
The case file includes a message from Duka dated July 30, in which he wrote to Osipov that he had visited “Max” and that Max had promised to return the funds. However, according to a prosecutor from the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), they did not have time to unfreeze the assets because NABU detained Osipov that same day.
These circumstances are being investigated as part of Operation “Carthage,” during which NABU and the SAP uncovered an alleged criminal organization linked to “Khimprom.” Tsutsikiridze and Duka deny any involvement in the crime.
Source: Suspilne
Former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko stated that the “Khimprom” drug syndicate, which was exposed in 2018, was completely dismantled during his tenure, and its leadership was in custody; but after the change in leadership at the Prosecutor General’s Office, the suspects were released.
The leader of the Russian “Khimprom” drug syndicate, Yegor Burkin, nicknamed “The Mexican,” discussed the possibility of bribing then-Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko through his inner circle. In this way, the group’s members sought to prevent the initiation of a ban on the chemical compounds they used to manufacture narcotics.
Members of the “Khimprom” drug ring planned to earn up to half a million dollars a week in Kyiv. To do so, they intended to exploit loopholes in the law that allowed them to alter the chemical formula of a synthetic cannabinoid and sell it under the guise of souvenir products. This was stated by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Ihor Klymenko, who also spoke about threats directed at him and pressure on law enforcement leadership.