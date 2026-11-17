Acting Head of the National Police Maksym Tsutsikiridze stated that in July 2026, he did not meet with SBU Major General Serhiy Duka to discuss unlocking the U420 network’s crypto wallets, which is linked to the “Khimprom” drug cartel.

According to investigators, following a police operation in April, the crypto wallets of the stores—containing approximately $2.4 million—were frozen.

A “Khimprom” representative, Andriy Osipov, allegedly asked Duka to negotiate with “Max” to lift the freeze. Investigators believe that “Max” refers specifically to Tsutsikiridze.

The case file includes a message from Duka dated July 30, in which he wrote to Osipov that he had visited “Max” and that Max had promised to return the funds. However, according to a prosecutor from the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), they did not have time to unfreeze the assets because NABU detained Osipov that same day.

These circumstances are being investigated as part of Operation “Carthage,” during which NABU and the SAP uncovered an alleged criminal organization linked to “Khimprom.” Tsutsikiridze and Duka deny any involvement in the crime.

Source: Suspilne