On November 17, the Vinnytsia City Court ordered two servicemen from the Territorial Defense Forces and the Special Forces to be held in custody for 60 days as a preventive measure. They were involved in a conflict with civilians during which they used a can of pepper spray and damaged a car.

This was reported by the press service of the Vinnytsia City Court in Vinnytsia Oblast.

“Based on the results of the court proceedings, the court granted the prosecution’s motion and imposed the following pretrial measures on the suspects: for one suspect—60 days of pretrial detention and set bail at 50 times the minimum subsistence level for able-bodied individuals, for the other suspect—detention for a period of 60 days without the right to post bail,” the statement reads.

According to the statement, the Vinnytsia City Court in Vinnytsia Oblast received motions from the prosecution requesting the imposition of pretrial measures in the form of pretrial detention with the right to post bail in the amount of 50 subsistence minimums for able-bodied persons for two suspects accused of committing a criminal offense provided for in Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (hooliganism committed with the use of firearms, bladed weapons, or other objects specially adapted or prepared in advance to inflict bodily harm).

The investigating judges established that the suspects, while performing their official duties related to conducting mobilization measures to alert citizens, stopped a vehicle, and during the interaction, “the men formed the intent to commit acts of hooliganism against the driver and a female passenger of the vehicle.”

According to the investigation, “the suspects, one of whom was under the influence of drugs, began forcibly yanking at the car door and used a specialized chemical agent, which caused chemical burns to the victims’ eyes. After that, one of the suspects fired a shot from a signal pistol in the direction of the victim.”

The victims submitted written statements to the court indicating that they had no claims against the suspects. One of the victims was present at a court hearing, where he corroborated these statements and noted that the suspects had been forgiven.

When determining preventive measures, the investigating judges took into account the validity of the charges and the existence of risks that provide sufficient grounds to believe the suspects may commit acts specified in Article 177 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

Source: Press Office of the Vinnytsia City Court, Vinnytsia Oblast

As a reminder, the Southern Operational Command is investigating a conflict between military personnel of the Territorial Defense Forces and civilians in Vinnytsia.

Earlier in Odesa, a driver stabbed a TCC soldier with a knife and attempted to run him over with a car.

Prior to this, law enforcement officials charged a 41-year-old Kyiv resident with suspicion of opening fire on October 19 inside the Pecherskyi District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Military Service and the Joint Staff in Kyiv. He faces life imprisonment.

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