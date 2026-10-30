A 52-year-old woman will stand trial in Chortkiv for assaulting a coffee shop employee

A 52-year-old resident of Chortkiv will stand trial on charges of assaulting a coffee shop employee. Earlier, social media reports stated that the woman, who is related to the owners of the establishment, attacked the employee because she was late for work.

The victim filed a report with the police.

Based on the assault and violent acts—Part 1 of Article 126 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—investigators from the Chortkiv District Police Department initiated criminal proceedings, whereupon the suspect was notified of her status as a suspect in this criminal offense, and the case materials were forwarded to the court. The penalty under this article provides for a fine of up to fifty non-taxable minimum incomes, community service for up to two hundred hours, or correctional labor for up to one year.

Information regarding a gross violation of labor law—Article 172 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—has also been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations. The victim stated that, despite having worked for the café owners for a long time, she had never been officially employed.

A pretrial investigation into this matter is still ongoing.

Source: Ternopil Regional Police

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