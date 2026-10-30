In Dnipro, utility workers have managed to partially restore power following an outage. However, more than 200,000 customers remain without power. Work to restore power is ongoing.

“Utility workers have restored power to most consumers in the region who were left without electricity due to Russian attacks. More than 200,000 customers remain without power,” he wrote.

Restoration work is ongoing.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration.

In Dnipro, power was cut off on both banks of the river due to a Russian attack.

Following yet another terrorist attack on Dnipro, Russian propaganda, as usual, launched a wave of disinformation claiming that Ukrainian air defense forces were allegedly to blame for the tragedy. The Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized that the enemy’s goal is obvious and unchanged—a cynical justification of its own war crimes, intimidation of Ukrainians, and attempts to shift responsibility for civilian casualties.

As a reminder, on October 29, the occupiers attacked the train station in Dnipro. The attack killed 14 civilians and injured more than 10 others, many of whom are in serious condition.

Ukrzaliznytsia has clarified the circumstances of the Russian strike on the train station in Dnipro, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of civilian passengers. According to the company, an air raid alert had been issued at the station in advance, and after an increased threat was detected, passengers on the electric train bound for Zaporizhzhia began to be evacuated. There were more than 10 minutes remaining before the strike.

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