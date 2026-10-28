In Kyiv, a black German Shepherd that had been shot by a police officer on October 27 while hiding in a residential building at 94 European Union Avenue underwent surgery.

The surgery lasted three hours. The dog sustained a severe gunshot wound to its paw, which damaged the bones near the joint. The animal faces a long recovery and at least three months of rehabilitation.

According to animal rights activists, the bullet passed straight through the paw, shattering the bones. During the surgery, veterinarians reconstructed the damaged limb. The dog now requires constant veterinary supervision and further treatment.

A representative of the organization that picked up the injured animal and took it to the hospital says the dog is calm around people and veterinarians.

“I arrived, went up to the dog myself, put a collar on him with my bare hands, attached the leash, put him in the car, and took him to the hospital. All by myself! Without a weapon, without special equipment, without a single problem!” she wrote.

Animal rights activists are also demanding an investigation into why, after the dog was shot, veterinary care was not arranged, dog handlers or animal welfare specialists were not called in, and safe transportation to the hospital was not provided.

The organization emphasizes that the most important thing right now is to save the dog’s paw. This requires funds for treatment and rehabilitation. Animal rights activists are calling on concerned citizens to contribute to the fundraiser.

It was previously reported that the incident occurred on the morning of October 27 in the shelter of a residential building on European Union Avenue. According to the patrol police, the dog attacked an officer and bit him on the arm. At the same time, according to animal rights activists, the dog’s owner and eyewitnesses claim that law enforcement officers used their weapons during the altercation.

The circumstances of the incident and the legality of the police officer’s actions require investigation.

Source: the animal welfare organization “Plyushka.”

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