In the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, law enforcement officers detained a 41-year-old woman who was distributing drugs and psychotropic substances via so-called “stashes.” Approximately 230 packages containing illegal substances, ready for sale, were seized from her.

While patrolling the district, operatives from the Anti-Drug Crime Division of the Kyiv Police Department noticed a woman digging up the ground in a local park. An investigative team was called to the scene.

During the search, law enforcement officers found 60 packets of alpha-PVP, 10 of MDMA, another 10 of mephedrone, and 10 packets of a narcotic liquid in the woman’s pockets.

Later, during a search of the suspect’s residence, police seized nearly 140 more packaged packets containing cannabis, alpha-PVP, and amphetamine.

The 41-year-old woman was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Investigators from the Holosiivskyi Police Department, under the procedural supervision of the Holosiivskyi District Prosecutor’s Office, notified her that she is suspected of violating Part 3 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The charges relate to the illegal acquisition and possession of a particularly dangerous psychotropic substance with the intent to distribute it on a particularly large scale.

The penalty under this article provides for up to 12 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

At the request of the investigators, the court imposed a preventive measure on the suspect—detention without the right to bail.

This was reported by the Kyiv Police.

As a reminder, in the Zaporizhzhia region, law enforcement officers uncovered a criminal organization whose members produced up to 2 kg of methamphetamine each month, worth approximately 5 million hryvnias at “black market” prices. Thirteen individuals have been notified of their status as suspects in the case.

Earlier, in Starokostiantyniv, Khmelnytskyi Oblast, police detained an 18-year-old woman suspected of distributing synthetic drugs. During a search, police seized 100 packets containing an unknown substance, which experts determined to be the dangerous drug PVP (“salts”).

In Kyiv, a 33-year-old woman suspected of selling PVP, amphetamine, and cannabis will stand trial. Investigators from the Holosiivskyi Police Department have completed the pretrial investigation of her case. The Kyiv resident faces up to 12 years in prison for her crimes.

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