A major outage occurred in the State Tax Service's electronic services

There have been disruptions in the operation of the State Tax Service of Ukraine’s electronic services. In particular, taxpayers are reporting that the Electronic Cabinet is unavailable and that they are having trouble accessing data on the registration of tax invoices.

On October 27, the State Tax Service announced the completion of technical work on its systems and stated that “electronic and digital services are operating normally.”

However, taxpayers continue to report problems accessing electronic services. Specifically, users are unable to log in to the Electronic Cabinet and are also complaining about the lack of data on the registration of tax invoices.

In light of this, citizens and business representatives are asking the State Tax Service to provide an official clarification regarding the operation of these services. They are also calling for an explanation of how to proceed if the system is unavailable and whether technical issues will be taken into account to avoid penalties for failure to meet tax obligations within the established deadlines.

Danylo Getmantsev, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada’s Finance Committee, drew attention to the prolonged disruptions in the operation of the Electronic Cabinet. According to him, he has been receiving numerous complaints from taxpayers reporting problems with the service since Saturday.

“Dear new leaders of the State Tax Service, I have been receiving dozens of complaints from taxpayers regarding problems with the Electronic Cabinet since Saturday. Please restore service immediately and inform the public of the reasons for the prolonged outage and the timeline for resolving it,” Danylo Getmantsev wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, the State Tax Service had warned that scheduled maintenance would be conducted over the weekend, causing a number of services to be temporarily unavailable.

At that time, taxpayers were asked to “reallocate their resources and time to ensure compliance with their tax obligations.”

At the same time, users continue to report service disruptions. As of the time these complaints were posted, no official explanation has been provided regarding the causes of the prolonged outage, the timeline for restoring the Electronic Cabinet’s service, or the steps taxpayers should take in this situation.

This is evidenced by numerous user comments on the State Tax Service’s Facebook page.

Previously, users had reported possible technical issues with the “Reserve+” mobile app. In light of these reports of outages, Ukrainians are advised to obtain paper copies of their military registration documents in advance so that they have them on hand in case the service becomes temporarily unavailable.

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