An 18-year-old woman was arrested in Starokostiantyniv for selling a batch of psychotropic drugs

The court granted the motion filed by the Khmelnytskyi District Prosecutor’s Office and ordered an 18-year-old resident of Starokostiantyniv to be held in pretrial detention, with the right to post bail.

According to the investigation, in late October, the woman ordered 100 packets containing the highly dangerous psychotropic substance PVP, with a total weight of over 31 grams, for subsequent sale, and picked up the package on November 2 via a parcel locker.

The crime was committed while the suspect was serving a sentence of probation for a previous offense related to illegal drug trafficking. The suspect is charged with the illegal acquisition and possession of psychotropic substances in particularly large quantities with the intent to sell.

Source: Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

In Kyiv, young men were detained for distributing drugs while out for a walk.

The Sumy City District Prosecutor’s Office filed an indictment with the court against a 29-year-old resident of the regional capital, who is suspected of preparing to sell narcotics and psychotropic substances in exceptionally large quantities.

A couple from the Drohobych region was selling drugs in juice cartons and dish sponges.

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