In Sumy, water utility facilities were left without power due to problems with the electricity supply

In Sumy on Thursday, November 5, facilities operated by the municipal utility “Miskvodokanal” lost power due to voltage fluctuations in the power grid. This caused disruptions in the city’s water supply.

The utility reported that the power outage began at 12:00 p.m. Power company crews are currently working to resolve the issue.

The water utility assured residents that once the power supply is stabilized, water service will resume as usual. Residents are asked to be patient with these temporary inconveniences and to stay tuned for further updates.

The dispatch service of the “Miskvodokanal” municipal utility accepts inquiries by phone at:

050 407-81-10;

067 548-21-12.

According to Sumyoblenergo JSC, emergency power outage schedules were implemented in the region on November 5, as directed by NEC Ukrenergo.

Starting at 9:29 a.m., power restrictions were in effect for consumers in groups 1–5. At 12:18 p.m., the restrictions were changed: emergency power outages were implemented for groups 6–10, while consumers in groups 1–5 remained with power.

The regional power company explained that the restrictions were caused by damage to the power grid resulting from systematic Russian attacks.

You can check your rotation during emergency outages on the “Sumyoblenergo” website in the “Outages” section or in your E-Svitlo account. At the same time, the company emphasized that the emergency blackout rotation lists do not correspond to the rotation lists for hourly restrictions.

The power company also warned that when emergency blackout schedules are in effect, there is no set time for the restoration of power.

This was reported by the Sumy City Council’s municipal utility “Miskvodokanal.”

On November 5, residents of the frontline town of Stetskivka and other settlements in the Stetskivka Starosty of the Sumy community reported that gas service had been cut off. Local residents stress that the lack of gas is causing serious difficulties in their daily lives.

In Kyiv, water supply disruptions occurred today, November 5, as a result of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

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