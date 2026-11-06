The High Anti-Corruption Court barred journalists from attending part of the hearing in the case involving the SBU general

The High Anti-Corruption Court divided the hearing on the imposition of a preventive measure against Serhiy Duts, a general in the Security Service of Ukraine who is implicated in the “Carthage” case, into open and closed sessions.

The defense filed a motion to hold the hearing in closed session after the proceedings had already begun. The defense explains the reasons for this decision and the attorneys’ position regarding restricting journalists’ access.

The defense filed a motion to hold the hearing in closed session after the proceedings had already begun. The attorneys explained their request by citing the need to ensure additional security measures.

According to the defense attorneys, they plan to disclose information related to national security during the hearing. In the attorneys’ view, the disclosure of such information could pose a threat.

The defense also stated that an open hearing could limit Duka’s and his attorneys’ right to a defense, as they would be unable to disclose certain information not intended for public disclosure.

The judge announced that the prosecutor’s presentation and the examination of evidence would take place in closed session, while the lawyers’ statements would be partially open to the public. The closed portion of the hearing on the selection of a preventive measure has already begun. The live feed, which had previously been displayed on a screen in an adjacent room, was turned off for journalists.

Meanwhile, journalists from “Slidstvo.Info” called the police because the media were barred from attending the hearing, which was originally scheduled to be open to the public.

This was reported by a “Glavkom” correspondent.

As a reminder, the High Anti-Corruption Court will determine the pretrial measure for Serhiy Duka, former deputy head of the SBU department.

Security guards accompanying Serhiy Duka, deputy head of the SBU’s Department for the Protection of National Statehood, threatened NABU detectives with weapons while they were conducting a search of the official’s residence on Wednesday morning. This was reported by Suspilne.

Detectives from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau detained General Serhiy Duka, first deputy head of the SBU’s Department for the Protection of National Statehood.

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