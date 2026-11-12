Ukrainian customs officials found more than 550 motors for FPV drones in packages bound for Poland

While inspecting international express shipments bound for Poland, Ukrainian customs officials discovered seven packages containing 551 brushless motors for FPV drones. All shipments underwent customs inspection prior to being sent abroad. Components intended for drones were found inside them.

The discovered products exhibit characteristics of military-use goods as defined under entry “ML10” of the relevant control list.

This refers to a list of military-use goods whose international movement is subject to state control and was approved by Resolution No. 1807 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated November 20, 2003.

According to the law, the export of goods from this list outside the customs territory of Ukraine is permitted only with the appropriate authorization from the State Export Control Service of Ukraine. However, the shipper did not provide such a document for the seized shipment of engines.

The movement of goods subject to state export control without the appropriate authorization is subject to criminal liability under Article 333 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Customs authorities reported the detected violation to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Office in Lviv Oblast.

This was reported by the State Customs Service.

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