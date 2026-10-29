Ukrzaliznytsia has changed the schedule for some commuter trains

As of October 29, Ukrzaliznytsia has temporarily adjusted the schedules of some commuter trains due to planned track maintenance. The changes affect the schedules of a number of trains.

Schedule Changes October 28–31

No. 6304 Zhmerynka-Pas. – Vinnytsia: departs at 07:45, arrives at 08:50 (instead of 07:30 and 08:35, respectively);

No. 6342 Hrechany – Zhmerynka-Pas. No changes up to Komarivtsi Station; departs from Komarivtsi Station at 06:11 (instead of 05:52); Serbinivtsi 06:48–07:00 (instead of

06:17–06:18), arrival at Zhmerynka Station at 07:35 (instead of 06:53);

No. 6344 Hrechany – Zhmerynka-Passenger: departure at 08:27, arrival at 11:15 (instead of 08:35 and 11:12, respectively).

Temporarily removed from the schedule

October 31, November 2 and 3: No. 6093/6094 Cherkasy – Hrebinka – Cherkasy;

November 2–7: No. 6002/6003, No. 6004/6005 Lviv – Rava-Ruska – Lviv.

“Please take these temporary schedule changes into account when planning your trips. Thank you for your understanding. A detailed schedule is available on the Ukrzaliznytsia website. Please refer to the ‘Schedule Changes’ section,” the company’s statement reads.

Previously, on October 26, Ukrzaliznytsia reported delays in commuter trains and temporary schedule changes.

Ukrzaliznytsia passengers may file a claim for a full refund of their tickets if they miss a connection due to a train delay.

Ukrzaliznytsia explained what passengers should do during an air raid alert.

Ukrzaliznytsia has allowed passengers to order books along with their tickets.

Read us on