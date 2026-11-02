The Office of the Prosecutor General has concluded its investigation into former agency head Ruslan Kravchenko

The Office of the Prosecutor General has concluded an internal investigation into the agency’s former head, Ruslan Kravchenko, finding that his actions constituted a disciplinary offense. This was announced by Acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalsky.

The investigation established that Kravchenko unjustifiably used an invitation from a foreign state to travel abroad, personally drafted and signed a business trip order using the agency’s official seal, and refused state security protection before crossing the border.

Kovalsky emphasized that, for the offense committed, the official should have been dismissed from the prosecutor’s office through the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors; however, the decision to dismiss him upon his own request was made promptly so as not to drag out the procedure for several months. No financial losses were incurred by the prosecutor’s office.

Source: Censor.NET.

The NABU and the SAP denied any involvement in the events described by former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko. He claimed that the heads of the anti-corruption agencies allegedly requested that a group of individuals be sent to Austria to carry out “unlawful acts of violence” against him.

Former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko stated that as early as September, he had received information about preparations for unlawful violent actions against him. According to him, leaders of the NABU and the SAPO may have been involved in organizing the group that was allegedly supposed to carry out these actions, and the orders came from the Office of the President.

As a reminder, after leaving Ukraine, former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko registered his primary residence in Vienna.

It is also known that Ruslan Kravchenko declared 1.36 million hryvnias in salary for the incomplete year of 2026, while his wife Oleksandra’s income exceeded 5.4 million hryvnias. Information about the couple’s assets, income, and savings is contained in the declaration submitted after his dismissal.

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