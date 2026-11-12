Rain and wet snow are expected in Ukraine on November 12, with temperatures rising to +13°

On Thursday, November 12, cloudy weather with local precipitation is forecast for Ukraine. Some regions will see rain and wet snow, with temperatures reaching +13°, while daytime temperatures in Kyiv are expected to be around +5°.

At night in the west and east, and during the day across Ukraine, there will be moderate rain; in the southeast, there will be heavy rain (wet snow in the Carpathians). In Crimea, the Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions, there will be fog in some places at night and in the morning. Winds will be predominantly southeasterly, 5–10 m/s, with gusts of 15–20 m/s at night in the eastern regions. Temperatures will range from 0 to 5° above freezing at night and 3 to 8° during the day, with 8 to 13° in the south of the country.

On Thursday, November 12, it will be cloudy in Kyiv. No precipitation at night, with rain during the day. The wind will be southeasterly, 5–10 m/s. Temperatures across the region will range from 0–5° above zero at night to 3–8° during the day; in Kyiv, temperatures will range from 1–3° above zero at night to around 5° during the day.

Source: Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center

In early November, it got noticeably colder in Ukraine, and temperatures will continue to drop in the coming days. However, this cold spell will not last long: a warming trend is expected in most regions starting after November 10.

Starting November 4, precipitation in the form of rain mixed with wet snow is possible in Ukraine. At the same time, according to preliminary forecasts by meteorologists, the average air temperature for the month will be in line with the climatic norm.

This winter in Ukraine, precipitation may exceed the climatic norm by 20–40%. However, this does not mean that the season will be snowy: due to the prevalence of warm air from the Atlantic, precipitation will often fall as rain or wet snow.

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