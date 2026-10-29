Greenhouse cucumbers have become significantly more expensive in Ukraine

Prices for greenhouse cucumbers have skyrocketed in Ukraine: over the past week, the average price of the vegetable has risen by 32% to 55–80 UAH per kilogram. The main reasons were cool weather, a reduction in market supply, and strong demand from wholesale buyers and retail chains.

Cool weather conditions, which have affected most regions of the country, have led to a decrease in greenhouse cucumber harvests. As a result, the supply of cucumbers on the domestic market has shrunk, triggering a rise in prices.

Over the past week, the volume of cucumbers harvested in domestic greenhouses has roughly halved. Due to the shortage of produce, farmers are forced to sell it primarily in small batches.

Additional factors contributing to the price increase include the lack of imported alternatives and high demand from wholesalers and retail chains.

Currently, Ukrainian producers are selling greenhouse cucumbers at a price of 55–80 UAH/kg, or approximately $1.22–1.78 per kilogram.

Thus, in just one week, the average price of the product rose by 32%. At the same time, despite the sharp price increase, greenhouse cucumbers in Ukraine are, on average, 34% cheaper than during the same period last year.

Experts suggest that a shortage in the domestic market could prompt importers to begin purchasing cucumbers abroad as early as next week.

The arrival of imported produce at lower prices could curb further price increases for Ukrainian cucumbers. At the same time, future price trends will depend on supply volumes, weather conditions, and demand from retail chains and wholesale buyers.

This was reported by EastFruit.

Prices for greenhouse tomatoes continue to rise in Ukraine. Currently, sellers are offering the vegetables at 50–75 UAH per kilogram, which is on average 14% more expensive than at the end of last week.

It should be noted that prices for certain products have risen in Ukraine over the past three days.

As a reminder, prices for berries are rising in Ukraine due to a European shortage.

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