New schemes to evade mobilization have been uncovered in Ukraine

From September through November 2026, law enforcement officials in various regions exposed military personnel, medical professionals, businesspeople, and intermediaries who, in exchange for money, offered to arrange fictitious disability status, remove individuals from wanted lists, illegally discharge them from service, or help them leave the country.

The bribes ranged from $1,500 to $37,000.

Law enforcement also documented the posting of travel itineraries for TCC representatives in closed online groups.

Since the beginning of 2026, charges have been filed against 187 individuals in 117 criminal cases. The total amount of documented illicit gains exceeded $916,000, €148,000, and 890,000 hryvnias.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General

In Kryvyi Rih, a former TCC military officer is suspected of extorting $28,000 to resolve an issue with the State Security Service.

In Donetsk Oblast, a TCC official is suspected of accepting a $15,500 bribe.

In Odesa, a TCC officer was fined 93,500 hryvnias for accepting diesel fuel vouchers as a bribe.