Law enforcement officials have identified the six-year-old girl and the man who appeared in a video shared on social media. An investigation into all the circumstances of the incident is currently underway, and the safety of the children living in the family is being assessed.

According to preliminary information, the family moved from Sloviansk in the Donetsk region and has been living in Uzhhorod for about a year. The mother is raising two children. The man seen in the video is her cousin and is undergoing a substitution maintenance therapy program.

The woman explained that on that day, they were returning from the store together when the man suddenly felt ill. The mother was walking ahead with the younger child, while the six-year-old girl stayed by her relative’s side and tried to help him.

In addition, law enforcement officials are investigating whether the mother is properly fulfilling her parental responsibilities. The prosecutor’s office is monitoring the situation and coordinating with relevant agencies to ensure the children’s rights and safety.

Law enforcement officials urge citizens not to limit themselves to social media posts if they notice a child who may be in danger. Any potential threat to the life or health of minors can be reported 24 hours a day by calling 102 or 112.

This was reported by the Transcarpathian Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

In Uzhhorod, a man broke into an office and stole a smartphone.

Earlier in Ivano-Frankivsk, law enforcement officers detained a 23-year-old resident of the Tysmenytsia community who, while intoxicated, illegally took possession of a Mercedes-Benz 311 CDI and was involved in a traffic accident.

In the village of Soshychne in Volyn, a drunk 20-year-old Kyiv police officer driving an Audi struck two pedestrians and fled the scene of the accident. The man has been notified of the charges against him.

At the 194th kilometer of the M-06 Kyiv–Chop highway, near the village of Andriivka in Zhytomyr Oblast, a traffic accident involving a truck occurred.

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