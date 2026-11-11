Vereshchuk urged Ukrainians to prepare for a protracted war and stock up on water

Iryna Vereshchuk, Deputy Head of the Office of the President, urged people not to count on a quick end to the war and to focus on Russia’s actual actions.

According to her, Russia continues to ramp up production of missiles and drones.

During the forum “Comprehensive Defense: From Concept to Action,” she advised Ukrainians to stock up on water and essential supplies in advance.

She also urged people to help neighbors who live alone and those who are unable to prepare for potential hardships on their own.

Source: Iryna Vereshchuk (“Comprehensive Defense: From Concept to Action” forum)

As a reminder, on the morning of November 5, emergency power outages were implemented in three districts of Kyiv.

On November 4, water supply was fully restored in Kyiv. Water pressure in the distribution networks has already stabilized, and all of the city’s pumping stations have returned to normal operation.

The government will provide Kyiv with 10 additional generators to ensure the uninterrupted operation of the water utility during power outages. Another 21 backup power sources will be provided to 12 local communities in other regions of Ukraine.

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