The Verkhovna Rada Approved the Draft State Budget for 2027 in the First Reading: What It Entails

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine voted in favor of the draft law on the 2027 State Budget in its first reading. The bill was supported by 239 members of parliament.

This refers to Bill No. 16000, “On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2027.”

People’s Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported that his amendment No. 1279, calling for a 20% increase in military salaries based on the minimum wage, was taken into account and confirmed in the first-reading budget. A total of 304 People’s Deputies voted in favor of this proposal.

Parliament also supported Yaroslav Zheleznyak’s amendment banning the funding of the “National Cashback” program from the state budget. This decision was supported by 284 members of parliament.

Following the bill’s adoption in the first reading, the government must review the Verkhovna Rada’s budgetary conclusions and prepare the document for the second reading.

Thus, the 2027 State Budget bill still needs to undergo further consideration in parliament. During preparations for the second reading, changes may be made to the document based on the conclusions and proposals of the members of parliament.

This information came to light during the broadcast of the parliamentary session.

On October 27, the Verkhovna Rada began reviewing the draft State Budget of Ukraine for 2027 in the first reading. Lawmakers submitted a record 5,236 amendments to the document, and a vote on the main text is scheduled for today.

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada’s Budget Committee supported a pay raise for military personnel.

The Rada’s Budget Committee also supported a bill on a military levy.

Zelensky signed a law imposing an export duty on stone, which will generate half a billion annually for the budget.

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