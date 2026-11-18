Cybercriminals called company employees, posed as IT specialists, and used voice messages generated by artificial intelligence to gain access to corporate networks. According to the National Police, at least 28 companies have already paid the group more than $40.5 million in ransom, and the final amount of damages is still being determined.

Maksym Tsutsikiridze, acting head of the National Police, spoke about the dismantling of the international hacking group.

According to the investigation, the attackers used their own platform with voice messages generated by artificial intelligence. Posing as IT support representatives, they fraudulently gained access to the companies’ internal networks. They then stole and encrypted data, disrupted the companies’ operations, and demanded ransoms amounting to millions.

“We have identified at least 28 companies that paid the hackers more than $40.5 million in ransom—the equivalent of about 1.8 billion hryvnias. This is the money that has already been paid. We are still determining the final amount of damages,” Tsutsikiridze said.

Cyber police and investigators from the National Police’s Main Investigative Directorate have been documenting the group’s activities for over two years in collaboration with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

According to law enforcement, the organization includes at least 27 individuals from various countries. A broader network associated with it comprises more than 60 members across eight jurisdictions.

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As part of an international operation, law enforcement conducted 66 searches in Kyiv and 11 regions of Ukraine. During the investigations, they seized computer equipment, nearly $370,000, and 20,000 euros in cash.

Four key members of the group have been notified of the charges against them. All of them are currently in custody. The suspects face up to 15 years in prison for the alleged crimes.

Source: NPU

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