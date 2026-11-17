On November 17, former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko published materials from a criminal case in which, according to him, the wife of Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) head Oleksandr Klymenko and law firm director Nataliia Redich are implicated. He alleges a possible scheme to bribe judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court and to reach agreements with prosecutors regarding cases involving the law firm’s clients.

According to him, it was precisely this criminal case that led to nighttime searches at the Office of the Prosecutor General, conducted by employees of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the SAP. He claims that the purpose of the searches was to gain access to the case files.

According to the former Prosecutor General, after learning of the investigation, the wife of the SAPO head and the head of the law firm discussed possible grounds for suspicion and tried to determine which of their actions might have come to the attention of investigators. Kravchenko also stated that the women allegedly consulted a fortune-teller.

The disclosed episode, according to Kravchenko, concerns the systematic bribery of High Anti-Corruption Court judges and agreements with SAPO prosecutors to issue rulings in favor of the law firm’s clients. According to him, the firm’s director, Natalia Redich, and a lawyer who is the wife of Oleksandr Klymenko played key roles in this scheme.

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Separately, Kravchenko described an episode titled “Save the Mayor.” According to him, it involved the bribery of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court’s Appeals Chamber to benefit the mayor of a city in western Ukraine who was accused of illicit enrichment.

The former Prosecutor General called on SAPO head Oleksandr Klymenko to resign, stating that the release of additional materials would continue.

Earlier, the SAP described the new recordings released by former Prosecutor General Kravchenko as an attempt to pressure the investigation.

Former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko published audio recordings of conversations which, he claims, may indicate concern among the inner circle of SAPO head Oleksandr Klymenko regarding the materials from the criminal proceedings. This refers to events following the NABU searches at the Office of the Prosecutor General on September 4, 2026.

Earlier, former Prosecutor General Kravchenko stated that he was being followed in Austria: among those involved were the heads of NABU and the SAP.

As a reminder, former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko registered his primary residence in Vienna after leaving Ukraine.

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