Video: Police Conducted 33 Searches in Connection with the Riots in the Kyiv Region

Law enforcement officers conducted 33 searches at the suspects’ residences and notified seven additional individuals of their status as suspects in connection with mass disturbances and acts of hooliganism near the National Guard unit in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Kyiv Oblast.

“Six of them are charged with hooliganism under Part 2 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and one other person is charged with resisting law enforcement officers under Part 2 of Article 342 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine,” the National Police of Ukraine reported, noting that the total number of suspects in the joint investigation with the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has risen to 15, and investigators are preparing a motion for the court to impose pretrial measures.

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Source: National Police.

Earlier, law enforcement identified 130 participants in the riots in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

A court has ordered the arrest of a suspect in the riots in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

The commander of the National Guard acknowledged the detention of those returned from the Special Forces in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

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