Video: Court Orders Arrest of Tsenov, a High-Ranking National Police Official Implicated in the "Carthage" Case

The High Anti-Corruption Court ordered Vladimir Tsenov—first deputy head of the National Police’s Department of Strategic Investigations—to be held in custody for 60 days, with the option of posting bail of 15 million hryvnias. He is implicated in the “Carthage” case involving the “protection” of illegal call centers.

This was reported by a UA.News correspondent from the courtroom. The prosecution had sought Tsenov’s arrest and a bail of 20 million hryvnias, emphasizing the risk of the suspect fleeing and his influence within law enforcement agencies.

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According to investigators, Volodymyr Tsenov, who appears in the NABU “Carthage” case files under the alias “Price,” was involved in a scheme to cover up fraudulent call centers. Investigators obtained evidence of Tsenov’s contacts with criminal boss Andriy Osipov (alias “Criminal”). During the court hearing, the prosecutor outlined the details of the scheme, which operated from at least January 5 to July 27, 2026. Specifically, Osipov provided the addresses of call centers under his control, while Tsenov did not conduct searches or take other enforcement actions against them, effectively turning a blind eye to their activities. He also provided assistance in cases where the call centers had already been raided by other law enforcement agencies. When authorities seized computers and servers from a fraudulent call center, the Pechersk District Court intervened and ruled that the equipment be returned. Tsenov ensured that the computers were successfully returned to the fraudsters so they could resume their operations.

For his work, Tsenov received payments from Osipov via cryptocurrency wallets.

As a reminder, NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) announced that they had served notices of suspicion to five members of a criminal organization that had been exposed the day before during Operation “Carthage.” Among the suspects are the group’s organizer and high-ranking officials from the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police.

Following the release of new evidence in the “Carthage” case, anti-corruption authorities detained Volodymyr Tsenov, first deputy head of the National Police’s Department of Strategic Investigations.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) detained SBU General Serhiy Duka in connection with a case involving bribes from call centers. He resisted arrest and threatened officers with a weapon.

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