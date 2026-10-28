Former NEURC Chairman Valeriy Tarasyuk Has Died

Valeriy Tarasyuk, the former head of the National Commission for Energy and Utilities Regulation, has died in a tragic accident. The circumstances of his death have not yet been clarified.

This was reported by the regulator’s press office.

“It is with deep sorrow and grief that we announce the tragic death of our colleague, former chairman and member of the NEURC, Valerii Volodymyrovych Tarasyuk,” the statement reads.

It is noted that Tarasyuk devoted a significant part of his professional life to Ukraine’s energy sector. In particular, over the years he headed the NEURC, served as a member of the commission, and was directly involved in important decisions and changes in the energy sector.

“To us, he was not just an experienced leader and expert. He was a colleague, a person with his own character, convictions, and principles. A person we knew, with whom we debated, found solutions, worked, and simply interacted,” the regulator’s press office emphasized.

The NEURC extends its sincere condolences to Tarasyuk’s family, loved ones, and everyone who knew him.

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