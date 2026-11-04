Zelenskyy awarded Melania Trump the Order of Princess Olga

The President of Ukraine honored the First Lady of the United States for her personal contribution to humanitarian support for Ukraine, as well as her human rights and charitable work.

Specifically, this refers to her assistance in rescuing Ukrainian children and citizens who have suffered from Russian aggression, as well as those who have been illegally deported and forcibly displaced from the occupied territories.

Source: Decree of the President of Ukraine No. 1079/2026.

On November 5, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump will deliver a speech at the White House regarding a ceasefire in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region. As part of her diplomatic initiative, she will also bring together representatives from Russia and Ukraine.

Melania Trump announced the ceasefire and spoke about a possible visit to Ukraine.

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump commented for the first time on the completion of the humanitarian mission to evacuate residents of the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region.

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