Zelenskyy thanked Trump for resuming the exchange of intelligence with the U.S.

Ukraine has resumed the exchange of intelligence with the United States. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked U.S. President Donald Trump, the military, and everyone who contributed to the resumption of cooperation.

“The exchange of intelligence has resumed. We are grateful to our American partners—to everyone who made this possible: President Donald Trump, the military, and everyone who helped,” Zelenskyy said.

As a reminder, on October 10, the Financial Times reported that the U.S. had allegedly threatened to stop sharing intelligence with Ukraine unless Kyiv refrained from striking Russian oil refineries.

According to the publication, the Ukrainian delegation received this warning from representatives of Donald Trump during talks in Miami.

The issue of intelligence sharing intensified following the Russian attack on Kyiv on October 12, when the air raid alert was issued late.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine had not received any warning from its international partners about the launch of five Russian ballistic missiles.

At the same time, electronic warfare specialist Serhiy Beskrestnov, known by the call sign “Flash,” explained that partners’ intelligence services may sometimes fail to detect missile launches from S-400 systems due to technical limitations.

Serhiy Beskrestnov urged people not to jump to conclusions about the suspension of cooperation with the U.S., emphasizing the possible technical reasons for the lack of warning.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has now officially confirmed that the exchange of intelligence with the United States has resumed. However, the president did not disclose details regarding the scope or mechanisms of the renewed cooperation.

The head of state announced this during a closed-door meeting with journalists.

Ukraine continues to receive intelligence from the U.S., including warnings about approaching Russian ballistic missiles. Kyiv also expects that full-scale operation of Starlink will be restored within 48 hours. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement in Oslo after a meeting with U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the U.S. has resumed the exchange of intelligence with Ukraine to provide advance warning of Russian ballistic missile attacks.

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