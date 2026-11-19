On November 19, the Russian State Duma passed the law on the federal budget for 2027–2029 in its second, main reading. The bill provides for a record increase in spending on the military and weapons procurement, while funding for healthcare, social support for the population, and other civilian sectors will be cut.

According to the budget, next year the Russian government will allocate one out of every three rubles from the state treasury—35% of the budget—to the military and weapons procurement.

Spending under the “National Defense” category will increase by 32 percent: from 12.9 trillion rubles in 2026 to 17.1 trillion rubles in 2027.

Funding under the “National Security” category—which includes the budgets of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Russian Guard, the intelligence services, and the Federal Penitentiary Service—will increase by 7.6%, to 4.6 trillion rubles.

Thus, total spending on security agencies will amount to 21.3 trillion rubles, or 44% of the federal budget.

Against the backdrop of increased military funding, the Russian government plans to cut spending in a number of civilian sectors.

Specifically, in 2027, funding will be allocated as follows:

To support the national economy —a 3% reduction, to 4.62 trillion rubles;

For housing and utilities —a reduction of 8%, to 1.83 trillion rubles;

For healthcare —a 3% reduction, to 1.81 trillion rubles;

For social support for the population—a 6% decrease, to 6.65 trillion rubles. This category includes, in particular, transfers to the Social Fund of the Russian Federation for pension payments.

Thus, increased funding for the military will be accompanied by cuts in budget expenditures on healthcare, housing and utilities, and social needs of the population.

To ensure revenue for the record-breaking military budget, the Russian government plans to introduce additional tax measures starting next year.

In particular, a so-called windfall tax is planned for gold mining companies and non-ferrous metal producers. In addition, the maximum personal income tax (PIT) rate for passive income—including bank deposits—will be raised to 22%.

A 22% VAT will also be imposed on purchases from foreign online stores.

According to calculations by the Russian Ministry of Finance, these tax changes are expected to generate 1.5 trillion rubles for the budget in 2027. An additional 2.2 trillion rubles in revenue is expected in 2028–2029.

Despite the tax increases, the Russian budget will continue to run a significant deficit. According to forecasts, government expenditures will exceed revenues:

In 2027—by 5.4 trillion rubles ;

In 2028—by 5.1 trillion rubles ;

In 2029—by 5.2 trillion rubles.

At the same time, according to the Ministry of Finance’s calculations, the Russian budget deficit at the end of 2026 will amount to 7.3 trillion rubles—twice as much as originally planned.

Anton Tabakh, chief economist at the rating agency “Expert RA,” calculated that, taking inflation into account, real spending on unprotected budget items will decrease by approximately 12% in 2027.

According to Alfa Bank’s estimates, relative to the size of the Russian economy, civilian budget expenditures will fall to 9% of GDP—the lowest level since 2005.

The Russian Federation’s federal budget deficit for January–October reached 5.23 trillion rubles ($57 billion), representing 2.3% of GDP and significantly exceeding the initial annual target of 3.6 trillion rubles ($39 billion).

The Russian State Duma has begun drafting a bill to eliminate tax breaks on luxury foods, including jamón, oysters, and lobsters. The initiative is intended to increase budget revenues amid a significant budget deficit and rising military spending, RTV reports, citing a source.

Read us on