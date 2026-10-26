Throughout the day, Russian troops attacked Dnipro and four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times. As a result of the shelling, one person was killed and ten others were wounded, including two children.

Infrastructure in Dnipro was damaged.

One person was killed in Pavlohrad. Seven people were injured; two 10-year-old girls and a 37-year-old woman are in critical condition. Doctors assess the condition of the remaining victims as moderate.

In the communities of Nikopol, Pokrovsk, Marganetsk, Chervonohryhorivka, and Myrivka in the Nikopol district, private homes, a warehouse, infrastructure, and vehicles were damaged. One person was injured.

In the Zelenodolsk community of the Kryvyi Rih district, a residential building and an educational institution were damaged.

In the Mezhivska community of the Synelnykivskyi district, a 62-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman were injured. They were hospitalized in moderate condition.

Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the regional state administration, reported this on Telegram.

As a reminder, Russian forces have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times, resulting in one fatality.

Since the evening of October 21, Russian troops have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones more than 20 times. The shelling damaged infrastructure and caused a fire. There were no casualties.

Throughout the day , Russian forces carried out more than 50 attacks on four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, using drones, artillery, and missiles.

Read us on