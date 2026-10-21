Russia's Federal Security Service announced the arrest of a German citizen who, according to the Russian intelligence agency, served in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and later deserted. A criminal case has been opened against him under the article on mercenary activity in the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The Russian news agency Interfax reported this on October 21, citing the FSB.

According to the Russian security service, the man arrived in Ukraine in November 2025 and signed a three-year contract to serve in the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The FSB claims that he subsequently left the service because he did not receive the promised money.

At the same time, the Russian security service did not specify under what circumstances the German citizen ended up on Russian territory.

The FSB also stated that between 2004 and 2010, the man participated in combat operations in Afghanistan as part of the German contingent. According to the security service, he fought in Somalia from 2006 to 2008, in Syria as a mercenary from 2008 to 2010, and from 2016 to 2018, he took part in combat operations in eastern Ukraine on the side of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

These claims were made public by the Russian intelligence service. The Interfax report contains no independent confirmation of this information.

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