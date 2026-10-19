The General Staff has updated the figures on Russia's record losses in the war against Ukraine as of October 19

Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated another 2,100 Russian occupiers. These figures, as of October 19, 2026, were reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As of October 19, Russia has suffered the following losses in the war against Ukraine:

personnel—approximately 1,567,160 (+2,100) individuals;

tanks – 12,416 (+0);

armored combat vehicles – 25,565 (+4);

artillery systems – 51,317 (+24);

multiple-launch rocket systems – 2,224 (+0);

air defense systems – 1,714 (+3);

aircraft – 449 (+0);

helicopters – 356 (+0);

ground-based robotic systems – 2,974 (+6) units;

operational-tactical UAVs – 569,994 (+1,636) units;

cruise missiles – 5,134 (+0) units;

ships/boats – 35 (+0);

submarines – 2 (+0) units;

Vehicles and tanker trucks – 164,578 (+332) units;

special equipment – 4,838 (+3) units

Source: General Staff

As a reminder, following the Russian Federation’s attack on Kyiv, a ground-level metro station and tracks were damaged, and there are casualties.

We would also like to add that Russian troops have shelled four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times.

In Lviv Oblast, during a Russian attack, air defense forces shot down a drone over Malehiv, after which a warehouse building at a logistics complex caught fire. Also, in Murovane, debris from a Russian drone damaged two residential buildings. According to preliminary reports, no one was injured, and the fire at the warehouse has already been extinguished.

In Rivne Oblast, rescue workers extinguished all fires that broke out following a massive Russian attack. The enemy strikes caused fires at civilian infrastructure facilities. According to the State Emergency Service, there were no fatalities or injuries.

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