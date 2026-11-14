The General Staff reported that an oil refinery near Samara and an airfield in the Lipetsk region had been struck

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on November 13, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck again at one of the most critical nodes of the Russian oil infrastructure — the “Samara” linear production and dispatch station near the village of Prosvet in the Samara Oblast. Targets at an airfield in the Lipetsk Oblast were also struck. The General Staff assured that more strikes are coming!

“A fire broke out

on the facility’s grounds—several oil tanks are burning. This station is the heart of the Russian oil industry. An industry that finances the war. Oil flows here via main pipelines from Tatarstan, Western Siberia, and other oil-producing regions of the Russian Federation; it is blended here to create the Urals export grade. And Urals accounts for up to half of all Russian oil exports. “Therefore, every tank hit in Samara strikes directly at the main source of funds the aggressor uses to pay for missiles, drones, and the war against Ukraine,” the General Staff’s statement reads.

The results of the strike on the “Lipetsk-2” airfield in the Lipetsk region, where Russian military aviation is based, have also been confirmed. On November 13, a hangar used to store specialized aircraft maintenance equipment, a tank containing aviation fuel, and the airfield’s central command and control center were struck there.

As a reminder, on the night of November 13, drones attacked an industrial zone in Volgograd, Russia, where one of the Russian Federation’s largest oil refineries—“Lukoil-Volgograd Oil Refinery”—is located.

On the night of November 5, drones attacked the Ryazan Oil Refinery, one of Russia’s largest oil refining facilities. As a result of the attack, fires broke out at industrial sites in the city, and part of Ryazan was left without power.

Rosneft, Russia’s largest oil company by production volume, has imposed limits on fuel sales at its gas stations across all regions of Russia. The restrictions took effect following a series of Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries.

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