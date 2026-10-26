The General Staff reported on Russian losses over the past 24 hours as of October 26

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated 1,990 Russian occupiers. These figures on Russian military casualties, as of October 26, 2026, were reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As of October 26, Russia has lost the following in the war against Ukraine:

personnel—approximately 1,580,440 (+1,990) individuals;

tanks – 12,448 (+1);

armored combat vehicles – 25,609 (+4);

artillery systems – 51,632 (+18);

multiple launch rocket systems – 2,239 (+2);

air defense systems – 1,726 (+1);

aircraft – 449 (+0);

helicopters – 356 (+0);

ground-based robotic systems – 3,018 (+1) units;

operational-tactical UAVs – 582,458 (+1,656) units;

cruise missiles – 5,138 (+0) units;

ships/boats – 35 (+0);

submarines – 2 (+0) units;

Vehicles and tanker trucks – 167,240 (+322) units;

special equipment – 4,858 (+2) units

Source: General Staff

We would like to add that the Ukrainian military struck Russian radar stations and command posts.

On October 24, there were 193 combat engagements between Ukrainian forces and the Russian army on the front lines.

Also, paratroopers from the 95th Brigade captured a Russian reconnaissance soldier who was monitoring China.

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