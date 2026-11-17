Andriy, a machine gunner with the 46th Separate Airborne Brigade of the Airborne Forces, whose call sign is “Ded,” repelled an attempt by the occupiers to seize a dugout during his first battle.

He neutralized three invaders on his own—one with machine-gun fire, another with a sustained burst of fire, and the third with a grenade.

The 46th Separate Podillia Airborne Brigade publicized the soldier’s story on November 17. Before joining the military, Andriy worked as a baker in the Poltava region; he had not previously served in the military, but he had been familiar with military life since childhood, as his father was a career soldier.

During his first combat mission, “Ded,” along with his comrades, held his position, monitored enemy movements, and relayed information to Ukrainian drones. According to him, the occupiers attacked without proper preparation, which allowed him to repel the assault.

After two of his comrades were killed, Andriy made his way back from the position on his own. Together with a soldier from another unit, he also evacuated a wounded Ukrainian fighter and a Russian prisoner of war. The journey back to his own lines took about four to five days.

For his actions in this battle, the soldier was nominated for an award. He explains his attitude toward the fight simply: “No matter where I am—whether on the front lines or already out of the area—I always tell myself: I’m home. This is my land.”

Source: 46th Separate Podillia Airborne Brigade of the Airborne Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As a reminder, the occupiers did not carry out assaults in eastern Kharkiv Oblast but attempted to infiltrate the rear.

Fighters from the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Special Operations Forces captured two Russian soldiers from a reconnaissance unit. During the operation, they also seized documents and communications equipment that may contain important intelligence.

Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region remains under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, despite statements by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding the alleged occupation of the city.

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