During a press conference, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov repeated a series of propaganda clichés, claiming that Russian troops had allegedly “never attacked Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure.”

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry cited as the only exception those facilities which, according to the aggressor country, facilitated “terrorist attacks on Russian territory.”

In addition, the Russian foreign minister once again justified the full-scale aggression by claiming it was to “protect the Russian-speaking population” and accused the West of imposing “free-thinking instead of Christian values” on Ukraine. Such cynical statements come amid regular, massive shelling of Ukrainian cities, critical infrastructure, and residential areas by the Russian army.

Source: Russian media.

On the morning of October 19, 2026, power outages occurred in certain regions of Ukraine as a result of a massive Russian attack on energy infrastructure. Water supplies were also cut off in some settlements.

As a reminder, following a nighttime ballistic attack by the Russian Federation on October 19, the equipment and infrastructure of one of Datagroup’s data centers were completely knocked out.

In Kyiv, the routes of four trolleybus lines were rerouted on October 19 due to the shelling.

Once again, the U.S. failed to warn Ukraine about the Russian ballistic attack on Kyiv.

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