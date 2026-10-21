Video: Azov Debunks Russian Fake News About the Capture of Dobropillya

The 1st Corps of the Ukrainian National Guard “Azov” commented on Russian claims regarding the alleged capture of Dobropillia. The corps responded to the spread of disinformation about the situation in the city.

The 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine “Azov” reported this on Facebook and released a video.

“A war on credit.” Russian generals are once again resorting to disinformation: first they claimed Dobropillia was surrounded, and now they claim it has been captured,” the “Azov” Corps stated.

undefined

The 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine “Azov” recalled that earlier, similar lies about “successes” on the Dobropillia front cost three Russian generals their positions and the lives of tens of thousands of their subordinates.

Russian troops have advanced near the village of Krynychne in the Polohivsky District of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Over the past day, 269 combat engagements were recorded on the front lines in Ukraine. Among the specified sectors, Russian troops carried out the most intense assaults in the Kostiantynivka sector, where 37 attacks took place.

One person was killed as a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv; a drone struck a 24-story building.

As a reminder, Russian drones attacked Kyiv, causing fires in two districts.

A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava; there are casualties.

Read us on